Remaining Massachusetts residents to find out vaccine timeline

BOSTON (WWLP) – The rest of the general public will soon have a better idea of when they’ll be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 3 of Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccinations is expected to launch sometime in April, but Governor Baker said Tuesday he’ll release a detailed timeline for vaccines Wednesday morning.

Baker sent this tweet around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night:

“Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in Massachusetts’ vaccine plan. Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.”

Under the current phase, residents 65 and older, first responders, healthcare and congregate care workers, and people with two certain medical conditions are eligible. K through 12 and childcare educators as well as school staff have become the most recently eligible.

The new group is expected to include essential workers such as transit and grocery workers, and then the general public, but the governor says he will provide more details later in the day Wednesday.

About 31,000 more Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday compared to one day earlier, according to the latest Department of Public Health statistics.

Overall, Massachusetts had administered 2,610,479 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Tuesday’s daily report, an increase of 75,184 over the cumulative 2,535,295 doses reported Monday. With another 31,379 fully inoculated, Massachusetts has 946,306 residents who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state is expected to receive 170,000 first doses that will be distributed for use over the next week, an increase over the roughly 150,000 doses the federal government shipped last week. An official with the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said the state’s allotment this week will include 8,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

We'll continue to cover this story and bring you the updated timeline as soon as it's announced.