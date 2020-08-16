Remote or hybrid learning? Local parents have mixed feelings

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As schools prepare for the fall semester, some in western Massachusetts are choosing between remote learning or hybrid learning.

According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the hybrid model is meant to balance in-school and remote learning in the event that a school is unable to bring all students back under the health and safety requirements.

It is recommended that students with “high-needs” and disabilities are prioritized for full-time in-person learning. 22News spoke with one family member of a Springfield student about their thoughts on the hybrid model.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable,” Yamilee Garcia of Chicopee said. “We don’t know who they are contacting, what they are doing, so it is concerning. And I just hope that they find a cure.”

Agawam, Palmer and Westfield schools will be choosing to adopt a hybrid learning model. Schools that are planning to continue remote-only learning include Springfield, West Springfield, Easthampotn and East Longmeadow.