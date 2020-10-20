Rental assistance for tenants and landlords in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has announced more resources to help support tenants and landlords during the financial challenges caused by the pandemic.

The pandemic has caused challenges for families who are struggling to pay rent. The state is now moving forward with a plan to help.

The state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic expired last Saturday. Governor Charlie Baker unveiled a $171 million initiative he said will help tenants and landlords cope.

Baker said the goal is to keep tenants safely in their homes and also ease the ongoing expenses of landlords. The bill would ensure tenants cannot be evicted because of missed rent due to COVID-19. It would also prevent “no fault” evictions and rent increases for 12 months following the state of emergency.

Information hotline is available by dialing 2-1-1

The information hotline will connect you with information and a plan that could help you. For more information including forms, instruction to help those struggling financially visit: https://www.mass.gov/lists/moratorium-on-evictions-and-foreclosures-forms-and-other-resources