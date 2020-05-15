Reopening the Berkshire county economy a balance of health and economic risk

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Business leaders and elected officials in Berkshire County believe to achieve success in reopening the state after quarantine is to remain optimistic and look for new opportunities.

On Friday, 1Berkshire held its fourth 1Berkshire Virtual Town Hall. Topics included the impact on municipal budgets, ideas on how to ensure a safe and sustainable reopening of the economy, and ways to protect the health of all workers.

Panelists on the program were Adam Hinds, State Senator; Jason Hoch, Town Manager of Williamstown; Ben Sosne, Executive Director of the Berkshire Innovation Center; and Jennifer Trainer, Executive Director of Hancock Shaker Village. The moderator was Jonathan Butler, 1Berkshire President and CEO.

Tourism and cultural events are a huge industry in the Berkshires. Many businesses and organizations involved in the arts and culture economy are working to come up with new and innovative ways to utilize the properties that they have. Many are still considering how to open their buildings to the public. But some of those businesses own extensive properties and are offering the Berkshire experience of rest, relaxation and inspiration with an expansion of outdoor recreation. They are also looking for creative ways to continue their programming.

Manufacturing is still seeing growth in the Berkshires and some of these businesses were deemed essential and are operating, and even hiring. This may be an opportunity for people who are out of work to consider a career change. Employers also have to consider workers health. So companies are sharing best practices when it comes to handling shipping and receiving, distancing in the workplace, and providing PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cities and towns also have to balance the need for a low health risk and a high economic impact. Tourist dollars and hotel and meals taxes make up almost a quarter of the non-property tax revenue for Williamstown. The towns are looking for ways to support businesses as they open slowly, and follow state and local code enforcement guidelines.

Another topic was the need for reliable broadband internet access for businesses and education. Thousands of people and families are remotely working and learning from home and require good connectivity. Some of the more rural towns have spotty, if any, internet connections. People have been parking in their cars outside of businesses and libraries to use remote WiFi. If the COVID-19 crisis is prolonged, new communication infrastructure will have to be in place soon.

All of the participants discussed their ideas on novel approaches to reopening, reinvesting and recovery. If you want to listen to the entire conversation, here is the link.