Reopening Massachusetts: When can my business reopen?

The following detailed commentary provides guidance for industries on the reopening plan as of June 1, 2020.

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The following detailed commentary is related to the Executive Orders signed by Governor Baker on May 18, 2020, and June 1, 2020. This document is intended to provide additional information on businesses and activities summarized in the Reopening Massachusetts report. This is not an exhaustive list of all possible businesses that will be authorized open in each phase. The list may be updated from time to time.

For additional information please visit the Reopening Massachusetts website www.mass.gov/reopening

Unless otherwise stated, businesses expected to be authorized to re-open in future phases will be subject to certain limitations and guidelines that will be provided at a later date. These limitations and guidelines will include a variety of mandatory context-specific COVID-19 safety measures such as occupancy limitations, operational modifications, social distancing rules, and specialized cleaning requirements. All businesses are required to follow Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and Sector specific safety protocols and best practices.

All of this information is subject to revision based on the latest public health data. Each phase will last at least three weeks, but could last longer, depending on the public health data. Each phase may contain multiple steps that stagger the reopening dates for businesses and activities within that phase.

Businesses:

Category When you can reopen Additional comments All businesses deemed essential by previous orders Currently allowed These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020. Banks Currently allowed These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020. Financial services Currently allowed These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020. In house services (such as nannies, babysitting) Currently allowed These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020. Real estate open houses Currently allowed with restrictions These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020. Construction Phase 1 – May 18 All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Firearm retailers and shooting ranges Phase 1 – May 18 Home remodeling Phase 1 – May 18 All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening (includes guidance for remodeling in 1-3 family residences) In home installations Phase 1 – May 18, construction relatedPhase 2 – non construction related Construction related – e.g., painting, repairs, etc.Non construction related – e.g., carpet installation, home theaters, security systems Manufacturing Phase 1 – May 18 All manufacturing businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Places of worship Phase 1 – May 18 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Auto dealers and wholesalers Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery onlyPhase 2 – browsing inside the showroom with restrictions Follow guidelines for non-essential retail and car dealerships found in the Essential Services FAQ Please refer to retail guidance for Phase 2 Car washes Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Drive-in movie theaters Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Hair salons / barbershops Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening General office spaces Phase 1 – May 25 except City of BostonPhase 1 – June 1 City of Boston Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Lab space Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Libraries Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery onlyPhase 2 – browsing inside the Library with restrictions Pet grooming Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Retail Stores, including stores in malls Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery onlyPhase 2 – browsing inside the store with restrictions Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening in Phase 2 Casinos Hotel & Restaurants – Phase 2Gaming floors – Phase 3Theaters / arenas – Phase 3/4 Casinos and hotels attached to them should follow the guidelines for each section of the property (e.g. hotel, restaurants, etc.). Horse racing simulcast facilities (no spectators) Phase 3 Driving schools Currently allowed to offer classroom instruction online Phase 2 – behind-the-wheel training or observation of another student driver Hotels, motels, inns, and other short-term lodgings Currently open to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations. Phase 2 – reopen to serve other guests with restrictions Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Personal services that don’t involve close personal contact (such as photography, window washers, career coaching) Phase 2 Close contact personal services (such as massage therapy, nail salons, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios) Phase 2 – not at the outset of Phase 2 Personal trainers Phase 2 – as a close contact personal service, not at the outset of Phase 2 Personal training for individuals or no more than 2 persons from the same household Restaurants Phase 1 – can continue to offer takeout and delivery options Phase 2 – outdoor seating permitted at outset of Phase 2, indoor seating will be permitted later in Phase 2 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Amusement parks, theme parks, indoor or outdoor water parks Phase 4 Fitness centers and health clubs Phase 3 Including:cardio/weight rooms/locker rooms/inside facilitiesfitness studios (yoga, barre, cross-fit, spin classes, general fitness studios)locker rooms/shower roomsindoor common areasindoor swimming poolsindoor racquet courts and gymnasiumsexcluding saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms See entries on ‘outdoor fitness classes,’ ‘personal trainers,’ and ‘Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms’ for more information Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at health clubs, gyms, and other facilities Phase 4 Movie theatres Phase 3 – moderate capacity Phase 4 – large capacity Museums Phase 3 Aquariums Phase 3 Theaters and performance venues (such as concert halls) of moderate capacity Phase 3 – both indoor and outdoor Large performance venues will open in Phase 4 following guidance for other large venues. Large capacity venues used for group or spectator events (such as theaters and concert halls, ballrooms, stadiums and arenas, dance floors, exhibition and convention halls, private party rooms) Phase 4 Flight schools Phase 2 Beer gardens / breweries / wineries / distilleries Phase 2: if providing seated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities Phase 4: if not providingseated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening in Phase 2 Bars, dance clubs, and nightclubs Phase 4 Non-athletic instructional classes in arts / education / life skills Phase 2 – youths under 18 years of age, in groups of fewer than 10 Phase 3 – people of all ages Funeral homes Phase 2 Warehouses and distribution centers Phase 2 Weddings/events/large gatherings in parks, reservations, and open spaces Phase 3 – with moderate capacity

Recreation & outdoors

Category When you can reopen Additional comments Beaches Open with restrictions in Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Golf Currently allowed with restrictions Continue to follow guidance outlined in the Essential Services FAQ Golf facilities including outdoor driving ranges Phase 2 Parks Services/facilities will reopen in Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Fishing, hunting and boating Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Outdoor adventure activities (including ski area summer activities, zip-lines, and mountain biking) Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Outdoor theatres and performance venues Phase 3 – moderate capacity venues Camps including sports and arts camps Phase 2 – recreational day campsPhase 3 – overnight camps Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening Limited organized youth and adult amateur sports programs and activities Phase 2 – outdoor only for adults, indoor for supervised youth programs and activities Phase 3 – indoor and outdoor for all ages Professional sports practice and training programs Phase 2 Other outdoor recreational facilities (pools, playgrounds, spray decks, mini golf, go karts, batting cages, climbing walls) Phase 2 Indoor recreational and athletic facilities for general use (not limited to youth programs) Phase 3 Other indoor recreation (such as batting cages, driving ranges, go karts, bowling alleys, arcades, laser tag, roller skating rinks, trampolines, rock-climbing) Phase 3 Sightseeing and other organized tours (bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching) Phase 3 Outdoor historical spaces / sites Phase 2 Indoor historic spaces / sites Phase 3 Cruise ships N/A Operating under federal guidance, No Sail order currently in effect Outdoor fitness classes Phase 1 – May 25 Please refer to detailed Outdoor Education Program guidance Fishing and hunting tournaments and other amateur or professional derbies Phase 3 Street Festivals, Parades and Agricultural Festivals Phase 4 Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events Phase 4

General Business Downloads and Resources

Information to help businesses meet the self-certification requirement to reopen. All businesses must meet these requirements before reopening. Businesses operating to provide Essential Services, as defined in the Governor’s March 23, 2020 Executive Order, updated on March 31, April 28 and May 15, may remain open and have until May 25, 2020 to comply with these mandatory safety standards.

COVID-19 control plan template – Template that satisfies the written control plan requirement for self-certification

– Template that satisfies the written control plan requirement for self-certification Compliance attestation poster – Poster that customer facing businesses are required to print, sign, and post in an area within the business premises that is visible to workers and visitors

– Poster that customer facing businesses are required to print, sign, and post in an area within the business premises that is visible to workers and visitors Employer and Worker posters – Posters that businesses can print and display within the business premises to describe the rules for maintaining social distancing, hygiene protocols, and cleaning and disinfecting

Additional Resources

Open file forMandatory Safety Standards for WorkplacesOpen file forGeneral business guidance documents and translations

