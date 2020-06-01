1  of  2
Breaking News
Reopening: When can my business reopen? Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure

Reopening Massachusetts: When can my business reopen?

Coronavirus Local Impact

The following detailed commentary provides guidance for industries on the reopening plan as of June 1, 2020.

Posted: / Updated:

(mass.gov)

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The following detailed commentary is related to the Executive Orders signed by Governor Baker on May 18, 2020, and June 1, 2020. This document is intended to provide additional information on businesses and activities summarized in the Reopening Massachusetts report.  This is not an exhaustive list of all possible businesses that will be authorized open in each phase.  The list may be updated from time to time.

For additional information please visit the Reopening Massachusetts website www.mass.gov/reopening

Unless otherwise stated, businesses expected to be authorized to re-open in future phases will be subject to certain limitations and guidelines that will be provided at a later date.  These limitations and guidelines will include a variety of mandatory context-specific COVID-19 safety measures such as occupancy limitations, operational modifications, social distancing rules, and specialized cleaning requirements.  All businesses are required to follow Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and Sector specific safety protocols and best practices. 

All of this information is subject to revision based on the latest public health data.  Each phase will last at least three weeks, but could last longer, depending on the public health data.  Each phase may contain multiple steps that stagger the reopening dates for businesses and activities within that phase.

Businesses:

CategoryWhen you can reopenAdditional comments
All businesses deemed essential by previous ordersCurrently allowedThese businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
BanksCurrently allowedThese businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Financial servicesCurrently allowedThese businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
In house services (such as nannies, babysitting)Currently allowedThese businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Real estate open housesCurrently allowed with restrictionsThese businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
ConstructionPhase 1 – May 18All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Firearm retailers and shooting rangesPhase 1 – May 18 
Home remodelingPhase 1 – May 18All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening (includes guidance for remodeling in 1-3 family residences)
In home installationsPhase 1 – May 18, construction relatedPhase 2 – non construction relatedConstruction related – e.g., painting, repairs, etc.Non construction related – e.g., carpet installation, home theaters, security systems
ManufacturingPhase 1 – May 18All manufacturing businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Places of worshipPhase 1 – May 18Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Auto dealers and wholesalersPhase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery onlyPhase 2 – browsing inside the showroom with restrictionsFollow guidelines for non-essential retail and car dealerships found in the Essential Services FAQ Please refer to retail guidance for Phase 2
Car washesPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Drive-in movie theatersPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening 
Hair salons / barbershopsPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
General office spacesPhase 1 – May 25 except City of BostonPhase 1 – June 1 City of Boston Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Lab spacePhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
LibrariesPhase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery onlyPhase 2 – browsing inside the Library with restrictions 
Pet groomingPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Retail Stores, including stores in mallsPhase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery onlyPhase 2 – browsing inside the store with restrictionsPlease refer to detailed guidance for reopening in Phase 2
CasinosHotel & Restaurants – Phase 2Gaming floors – Phase 3Theaters / arenas – Phase 3/4Casinos and hotels attached to them should follow the guidelines for each section of the property (e.g. hotel, restaurants, etc.).
Horse racing simulcast facilities (no spectators)Phase 3 
Driving schoolsCurrently allowed to offer classroom instruction online Phase 2 – behind-the-wheel training or observation of another student driver 
Hotels, motels, inns, and other short-term lodgingsCurrently open to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations. Phase 2 – reopen to serve other guests with restrictions    Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Personal services that don’t involve close personal contact (such as photography, window washers, career coaching)Phase 2 
Close contact personal services (such as massage therapy, nail salons, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios)Phase 2 – not at the outset of Phase 2 
Personal trainersPhase 2 – as a close contact personal service, not at the outset of Phase 2Personal training for individuals or no more than 2 persons from the same household
RestaurantsPhase 1 – can continue to offer takeout and delivery options Phase 2 – outdoor seating permitted at outset of Phase 2, indoor seating will be permitted later in Phase 2    Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Amusement parks, theme parks, indoor or outdoor water parksPhase 4 
Fitness centers and health clubsPhase 3Including:cardio/weight rooms/locker rooms/inside facilitiesfitness studios (yoga, barre, cross-fit, spin classes, general fitness studios)locker rooms/shower roomsindoor common areasindoor swimming poolsindoor racquet courts and gymnasiumsexcluding saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms See entries on ‘outdoor fitness classes,’ ‘personal trainers,’ and ‘Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms’ for more information
Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at health clubs, gyms, and other facilitiesPhase 4 
Movie theatresPhase 3 – moderate capacity Phase 4 – large capacity 
MuseumsPhase 3 
AquariumsPhase 3 
Theaters and performance venues (such as concert halls) of moderate capacity Phase 3 – both indoor and outdoorLarge performance venues will open in Phase 4 following guidance for other large venues.
Large capacity venues used for group or spectator events (such as theaters and concert halls, ballrooms, stadiums and arenas, dance floors, exhibition and convention halls, private party rooms)Phase 4 
Flight schoolsPhase 2 
Beer gardens / breweries / wineries / distilleriesPhase 2: if providing seated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities Phase 4: if not providingseated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening in Phase 2
Bars, dance clubs, and nightclubsPhase 4 
Non-athletic instructional classes in arts / education / life skillsPhase 2 – youths under 18 years of age, in groups of fewer than 10 Phase 3 – people of all ages 
Funeral homesPhase 2 
Warehouses and distribution centersPhase 2 
Weddings/events/large gatherings in parks, reservations, and open spacesPhase 3 – with moderate capacity 

Recreation & outdoors

CategoryWhen you can reopenAdditional comments
BeachesOpen with restrictions in Phase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
GolfCurrently allowed with restrictionsContinue to follow guidance outlined in the Essential Services FAQ
Golf facilities including outdoor driving rangesPhase 2 
ParksServices/facilities will reopen in Phase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Fishing, hunting and boatingPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Outdoor adventure activities (including ski area summer activities, zip-lines, and mountain biking)Phase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installationsPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Outdoor theatres and performance venuesPhase 3 – moderate capacity venues 
Camps including sports and arts campsPhase 2 – recreational day campsPhase 3 – overnight campsPlease refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Limited organized youth and adult amateur sports programs and activitiesPhase 2 – outdoor only for adults, indoor for supervised youth programs and activities Phase 3 – indoor and outdoor for all ages 
Professional sports practice and training programsPhase 2 
Other outdoor recreational facilities (pools, playgrounds, spray decks, mini golf, go karts, batting cages, climbing walls)Phase 2 
Indoor recreational and athletic facilities for general use (not limited to youth programs)Phase 3 
Other indoor recreation (such as batting cages, driving ranges, go karts, bowling alleys, arcades, laser tag, roller skating rinks, trampolines, rock-climbing)Phase 3 
Sightseeing and other organized tours (bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching)Phase 3 
Outdoor historical spaces / sitesPhase 2 
Indoor historic spaces / sitesPhase 3 
Cruise shipsN/AOperating under federal guidance, No Sail order currently in effect
Outdoor fitness classesPhase 1 – May 25Please refer to detailed Outdoor Education Program guidance
Fishing and hunting tournaments and other amateur or professional derbiesPhase 3 
Street Festivals, Parades and Agricultural FestivalsPhase 4 
Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic eventsPhase 4 

General Business Downloads and Resources

Information to help businesses meet the self-certification requirement to reopen. All businesses must meet these requirements before reopening. Businesses operating to provide Essential Services, as defined in the Governor’s March 23, 2020 Executive Order, updated on March 31, April 28 and May 15, may remain open and have until May 25, 2020 to comply with these mandatory safety standards.

  • COVID-19 control plan template – Template that satisfies the written control plan requirement for self-certification
  • Compliance attestation poster – Poster that customer facing businesses are required to print, sign, and post in an area within the business premises that is visible to workers and visitors
  • Employer and Worker posters – Posters that businesses can print and display within the business premises to describe the rules for maintaining social distancing, hygiene protocols, and cleaning and disinfecting

Additional Resources

Open file forMandatory Safety Standards for WorkplacesOpen file forGeneral business guidance documents and translations

RELATED

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today