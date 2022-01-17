REPORT: COVID-19 in South Hadley wastewater

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley has been participating in sending sewage data to be tested for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19 since mid-2020.

Thee town’s sewage is processed and broken down until it looks more like regular water. It is then sent to a company called BioBot to be tested for COVID-19 since the beginning of April of 2020.

Biobot Sewage Treatment Reports

Testing happens twice a month. The latest report online is dated January 5, 2022 which indicates an estimate of 159 new cases per day. The sample has higher concentration levels than 73% of all quantifiable samples
collected in the past six weeks.

According to the weekly South Hadley Newsletter sent to 22News, the most recent data has also showed a drop from the peak, similar to findings in other parts of the state.

COVID-19 cases in South Hadley

South Hadley officials reported the highest case count since the pandemic of 244 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 11, an increase from 130 cases reported the week before. There are a total of 2,310 confirmed cases and 67 people died of COVID-10 in South Hadley.

(SouthHaldey.org)

A mask mandate is in effect as of December 23, 2021 for all South Hadley indoor public places for anyone 2 years of age or older, regardless of vaccination status.

