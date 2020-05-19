REPORT IT: ‘COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall’ with Massachusetts business and community leaders Wednesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Massachusetts launches Phase One of reopening the state, there are plenty of questions about what to expect. To answer some of those questions, 22News is bringing together members of Massachusetts’ delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, community and business leaders for “COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall” Wednesday live from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The hour-long virtual Town Hall will originate from the WWLP-22News studios in Chicopee, Massachusetts. 22News Anchor Don Shipman will host the special broadcast. A live stream of the telecast will also be available on WWLP.com.

Viewers are invited to email questions via reportit@wwlp.com, or fill out the form below. Questions may also be sent via social media using the hashtag #22NewsCOVID19. Questions submitted by social media may be sent as either videos or text.

Guests are joining the show virtually in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. They will address topics such as the current state of the coronavirus in western Massachusetts, unemployment, the phased reopening of the commonwealth, business recovery, education, tourism, as well as answer viewer questions.

The Town Hall will include the following guests:

U.S. Congressman Richard Neal (D)

U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern (D)

President and CEO of Baystate Health: Dr. Mark Keroack

Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center: Dr. Robert Roose

CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines: Peter Picknelly

Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools: Daniel J. Warwick

EMAIL US: