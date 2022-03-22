BOSTON (SHNS) – Landlords in neighborhoods where a majority of residents are nonwhite pursued evictions at a significantly higher rate than in predominantly white areas during the first year after a pandemic-era state moratorium lifted, according to a new analysis unveiled by housing advocates who want sweeping state action to reform the landscape for renters.

Analyzing data from October 2020 to October 2021, a group of academic and advocate authors estimated that 43 percent of evictions in that span happened in parts of Massachusetts where a majority of residents identify as Black, Latinx, Asian American or Pacific Islander, or Indigenous even though such neighborhoods contain only 32 percent of the state’s rental housing.

For example, Norwood’s predominantly white areas were home to 15.47 eviction cases filed per 1,000 renters, while the town’s predominantly nonwhite areas saw 94.59 eviction cases filed per 1,000 renters. In total, researchers said 16 different Bay State cities had eviction rates more than 1.5 times higher in communities of color than in whiter neighborhoods.

“This is a statewide problem and it’s one that is very much not confined to the city of Boston,” said Eric Robsky Huntley, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology lecturer and one of the report’s authors.

The Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker allowed a state-level moratorium on most evictions to expire in October 2020, after which the Baker administration and judiciary replaced it with a program aimed at making rental aid and legal help more easily accessible to keep people housed.

Lawmakers are weighing an injection of additional state dollars into the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program as the administration prepares to wind down a pandemic-era program built on federal funding, and efforts to pursue broader reforms such as rent control have not gained traction on Beacon Hill.