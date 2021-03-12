Report shows Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and deaths declining in nursing homes

Carmela Bergamelli, 87, sits in a wheelchair at a safe distance as she talks to her family at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, Italy, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts nursing homes saw some of the worst outbreaks when the pandemic started a year ago, and now a new report shows how they are doing now.

The report from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) shows COVID cases declining at nursing homes, however, there are still some ongoing COVID-related issues they pointed out.

According to this AARP report, both COVID cases and deaths fell in the four weeks ending February 14. Although these rates have improved, new infections and deaths in nursing homes are actually higher than they were in the summer of 2020. Their report also revealed that staffing and personal protective equipment are lingering problems.

In a statement, AARP’s Massachusetts Director said,

“One year into the coronavirus pandemic, we continue to see disgracefully high numbers of cases and deaths in Massachusetts nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Decreasing numbers and vaccine rollout give hope, but we should not lose sight of the chronic, ongoing problems in our long-term care system that were exposed by COVID.” Mike Festa, AARP Massachusetts State Director

AARP continues to urge facilities to act quickly and prioritize getting personal protective equipment, improve transparency when reporting cases and deaths, and establish minimum nursing staffing standards.

22News contacted local nursing homes including JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow for an update on COVID cases and policies going forward, but didn’t hear back before news time.