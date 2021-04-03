Rescue Mission supports those in need on Easter weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Rescue Mission traditionally opens the doors to its cafeteria to neighborhood families, the homeless, the hunger and the lonely during Easter weekend.

But it’s different during the pandemic.

Those accepting the Rescue Mission’s generosity Saturday lined up outside the South End building to each receive their Easter dinner. The kitchen staff stayed busy preparing the meals that were being distributed.

The Rescue Mission adopted a format that’s been highly successful during these uncertain times.

“A drive-through, so people can come and pick up Easter baskets for their kids. We also have a food box program, so they can pick up a bag of food to feed a family for three to four days,” Executive Director of the Springfield Rescue Mission, Kevin Ramsdell said.

The gifts, the meals and the means of distribution proved very appealing to the neighborhood families who took advantage of the Easter holiday drive through that afforded them a semblance of the community experience.

“Because of the pandemic, its helping people. They can pick it up outside. Free food.” Theresa Martinez said.

Hopefully, conditions will improve to the point where next year they can enjoy the camaraderie that comes with a community dinner. But in the meantime, the children received their baskets filled with Easter gifts and their households now have enough holiday means for the next several days, courtesy of the Rescue Mission and its commitment to those in need.