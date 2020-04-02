Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Glenmeadow Retirement Home in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – A resident at the Glenmeadow Retirement Home in Longmeadow has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Glenmeadow President and CEO, Anne Thomas announced the case on Wednesday. This is the first case at the living facility.

Thomas said the resident was symptomatic and was visited by her primary care physician on March 27. The resident was tested and directed to self-isolate in her apartment. The staff are taking direction from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Longmeadow Emergency Management Personnel.

“The results came back positive early this morning and we were notified thereafter. As always, we want to make sure we are keeping the community informed, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. We are taking every step possible to protect our residents, our staff and the community,” Thomas said.

The resident is quarantined in the bedroom/bathroom of the apartment along with her aide that will continue to provide her support and be the only caregiver quarantined with her. The apartment will also be cleaned by a person wearing personal protective equipment.

Any staff member who has entered the apartment within the last two weeks is being evaluated and will be sent home to self-quarantine, if needed.

According to Thomas, about three weeks ago restrictions were put in place where only residents and essential personnel were allowed in the building. Since learning of the positive case, the facility has increased protocols to ensure safety.

Glenmeadow’s management team meets daily by conference call to review updates by local, state and federal agencies. This learning has been used to update policies, procedures and communication

Access to the building at 24 Tabor Crossing is restricted to residents and essential personnel only, and a screening procedure is in place at the entrance

Glenmeadow’s visiting physicians, Drs May Awkal and Suzanne Jorey will continue to see their patients in resident apartments at the life plan community.

Glendmeadow’s licensed nursing staff is in the building 24/7 and are tracking all resident illnesses.

Life enrichment programs are being offered on in-house tv’s on channel 918.

For more information visit their website here.