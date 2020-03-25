Residents financially impacted by COVID-19 to receive support

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More help is on the way for people in the state who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Baker-Polito Administration announced they’re directing the department of public utilities to issue an order prohibiting investor-owned utility companies from shutting off utilities to any customers who can’t pay their bills.

Those services include gas, electric, and water. This will last until the state of emergency is lifted or the DPU says otherwise. The announcement builds on the DPU’s March 13 moratorium requesting utility companies refrain from shutting off gas and electric service to residents across the state.

The new order will expand the moratorium to include any investor-owned utility customers including industrial, commercial, and small business customers.

Any company that fails to comply with these orders may be fined up to $1 million per violation.