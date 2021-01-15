Residents of the Atrium at Cardinal Drive in Agawam received first COVID-19 vaccine

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atrium at Cardinal Drive in Agawam along with CVS Health hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, residents and many of the associates received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Today we’re giving out vaccinations to all of our residents and half of our staff. We’re very excited to keep our residents safe,” said Cheryl Moran, Executive Director of Atrium Assisted Living.

The assisted living facility had a celebration in honor of the vaccine distribution and associates celebrated with a photo frame decorated by the residents, music, and a homemade “McDonald’s Day” themed lunch with homemade hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

Family members of the residents where there as their parents received protection against the virus, that has taken the lives of so many older Americans.