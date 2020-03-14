Residents react to school closures across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple school districts across Massachusetts have been closing to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Though there are no confirmed cases in any of the Hampden County schools, districts are taking precautionary measures to disinfect classrooms and stop contamination.

One Holyoke native who is a student at Northfield Mount Hermon in Franklin County told 22News his school will be switching over to remote learning until April.

Johan Cruz Hernandez said, “My mother received a call from the superintendent and he said that if there are parents that are not wanting to send their children, they won’t be penalized in terms of absences.”

