Residents, staff of senior affordable housing now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(WWLP) – Residents and staff of senior affordable housing are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday morning.

Residents include those household members currently on the lease for a rental unit in public and private low-income and affordable senior housing. Staff includes everyone, paid or unpaid, working or volunteering at qualified housing locations.

As of the last state department of health report, only 8.9 percent of fully vaccinated residents are between 65 and 74 which is the newest eligible age group. They’re the lowest percentage of any age group who’ve received doses.

Housing owners and operators, like the Springfield Housing Authority, may plan onsite and offsite vaccination clinics in partnership with a vaccination provider if they choose.

Individuals without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule their appointment online can call 211

The state says due to limited supply and high demand it may take several weeks to schedule an appointment.