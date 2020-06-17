Resources expanded for food, housing, COVID-19 services in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 413Cares has announced a partnership with Mass 2-1-1 to provide phone support for those seeking COVID-19 services.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Mass 2-1-1 hotline created by the Council of Massachusetts United Ways will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone searching for food, housing, or additional COVID-19 related services can access the 413Cares portal for assistance.

Access 413Care’s online portal (Press the “click to call” button to call Mass 2-1-1)

The calling feature was incorporated to 413Cares online portal with assistance from the national platform Aunt Bertha.

“We are pleased to collaborate with United Way in providing another layer of resources and support for residents of our region on the 413Cares online platform. By adding Mass 2-1-1’s phone-based system, residents of the 413 seeking to speak with someone about services can reach the Call2Talk resource for behavioral health phone support. This online and over-the-phone safety net is providing a critical resource that people need now during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.” Jessica Collins, Executive Director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts

Resources including Boston Medical Center’s MA Community Resource Directory MASSTHRIVE.org and UMass Memorial Health Care and Reliant Medical Group’s CommunityHELP.net will also be partnering with Mass 2-1-1 to offer the “click-to-call” feature.

Along with COVID-19 services, 413Cares offers access to critical information, a number of resources, and referrals to community-serving organizations through their online portal which was established by Baystate Health. In addition to the call feature, Mass 2-1-1 will provide a mental health and suicide prevention line for emotional support.