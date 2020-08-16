‘Respect the virus and stay vigilant’: Officials continue to push for mask wearing

Cashier Nancy Alvarez wears a protective mask as she works behind a plastic shield at the Presidente Supermarket during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. All employees are required to wear masks which are provided by the company. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve made significant progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, but this pandemic is far from over.

That’s because there is still no vaccine, unlike the flu.

“The flu comes around every year, and people get flu shots every year. This virus? No. Nothing compared to it,” Tanisha Thompson of West Springfield told 22News.

The state has been urging residents to take mask wearing seriously, especially in high risk communities.

“Respect the virus and stay vigilant,” Mary Lou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services advises. “Masks work, wear a face covering at all times outside your home.”

22News asked some local residents Sunday, how serious they think their neighbors take mask wearing.

“I’d say it’s about 50/50. I know how vulnerable the elderly can be. Just put the mask on,” one resident said.

Chicopee is one western Massachusetts community that is listed in the state’s moderate risk category for coronavirus infection. The state said residents should consider wearing a mask indoors, especially if they live with an older person or someone with a medical condition.

Governor Baker said they are considering shutting down parks, playgrounds, and some businesses in moderate and high risk communities. Identifying social gatherings without masks has been their biggest challenge this summer.