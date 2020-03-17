Restaurants accepting only takeout, delivery due to Gov. Baker’s order

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was the first day since restaurants in Massachusetts were forced to close their dining rooms, and only offer take out or delivery.

You have no choice now but to take your food on the go, if you want to go to a restaurant anywhere in Massachusetts. Restaurants across the state have reduced their staff and their hours– some even closing their doors completely, after the latest executive order by Governor Charlie Baker.

Herrell’s Ice cream shop in Northampton is only offering take-out during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have shorter their hours and the number of people working. The owner, Judy Herrell, expresses the concerns for her customers during this pandemic.

“A lot of people are frightened to come in and based on the rules and I don’t blame them,” said Judy Herrell, owner.

The latest executive order prohibits gatherings of 25 people or more and bans restaurants from serving food on site. Only take-out and delivery options are allowed for the next couple of weeks.

To help small businesses through these challenging times, Massachusetts will launch a $10 million fund that will offer loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus. The loan would offer eligible small businesses up to $75,000 with no payments for the first six months.

State representative, Lindsay Sabadosa explains to 22News, “It’s a good lifeline for businesses. Many are trying to figure out exactly how they can manage to stay afloat during this period when they are being required to shut down and many businesses are choosing to shut down during this period.”

The Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation will oversee the fund and administer loans to small applicants with under 50 full-time and part-time employees, including nonprofits.

Gov. Baker said public health professionals believe taking these actions will help lessen the spread of coronavirus and help protect those who are most in danger.