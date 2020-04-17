Restaurants adapt to better serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to have a big impact on small businesses.

Holyoke Hummus on High Street has closed its doors for dining but continues to stay in business. Owner John Grossman told 22News, the outbreak has changed the way the cafe operates.

“We had to switch to a curbside pick-up only so obviously no one has been in the restaurant for weeks,” Grossman said. “We had to furlough all of our staff at first and we’ve been able to bring one staff person back on.”

And to maintain social distancing, Holyoke Hummus is asking customers to wait for them to put the food down and then pick it up after they walk away. Grossman says they have also added a dinner delivery service to bring in more business.

For more information on ordering from the Holyoke Hummus Company, click here.