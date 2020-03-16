Restaurants concerned about staff who rely on tips with state-wide emergency order

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker took new steps Monday afternoon aimed at helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Under the plan, small businesses, including non-profits, will be able to apply for emergency capital of up to $75,000, and loan payments wouldn’t be due for the first six months.

This would certainly help come Tuesday, when Governor Baker’s emergency order, that shuts down food and drinks consumption in restaurants and bars, goes into effect. He also banned public gatherings of more than 25 people.

Memo’s restaurant in West Springfield served breakfast and lunch as normal on Monday, but they will switch to take out starting Tuesday. Their owner is trying to figure out out if he’ll receive any help from the government to assist his wait staff.

“My first thought was the tipped employees what are they going to do,” said Dominic Pompi, owner or Memo’s restaurant. “What are my waitresses going to do? I can only have so many people here. There is no insurance that covers this, I’m concerned about how my employees will weather the storm.”

The Department of Unemployment Assistance has filed emergency regulations that will allow workers impacted by Covid-19 to collect unemployment, but only if their workplace was shut down for four or fewer weeks.

Employers simply need to apply for the aid package for small businesses. Pompi said he may have to close the business until they can serve food again at the restaurant.

The on-site service ban for restaurants and bars will remain in effect until at least April 5.