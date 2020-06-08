Restaurants in Massachusetts open for outdoor dining

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As phase 2 of reopening Massachusetts economy begins, restaurants are able to welcome back its customers for outdoor dining starting Monday.

Restaurants in Massachusetts are now able to open for outdoor dining with restrictions starting Monday.

“We’re super ready, we’re excited to serve customers on plates rather than ready to-do stuff and really excited to put our best foot forward and make some really great food,” Andrew Brow, Owner of High Brow Wood Fired Kitchen in Northampton, said.

Brow told 22News he’s ready with his outdoor seating arrangement and has been working for weeks on getting everything up to code as he welcomes back his customers.

“We’re doing all the state mandated precautions, if you look at the front window we have the checklist marked off and posted, we’re sanitizing in between each guests, and social distancing as much as we can.

Governor Charlie Baker said over the weekend that he’s comfortable moving forward with reopening the economy because the state has recorded a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The state’s restrictions include dining only being outdoors and tables must be six feet away from each other as well as from high foot traffic areas.

Restaurants can not seat customers at a bar and no more than six people can sit at a table, all in an effort to keep people healthy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There is still no date set yet for when indoor seating will be available.