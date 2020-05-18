Restaurants in New Hampshire excited to see customers again

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – While phase one of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan doesn’t include restaurants, across state lines in New Hampshire, establishments got the green light to begin dining on Monday.

The Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire started welcoming customers as early as 7 a.m. Monday to dine on location under strict guidelines, like only allowing customers to eat outside where they’ve roped off eight picnic tables and spaced them out to follow social distancing protocol.

General Manager Gordon Fogal told 22News that only one customer at a time will be allowed to use the restroom inside and they must be wearing a mask. His staff will also be wearing masks, gloves, and frequently clean the outdoor dining area.

Although the diners’ daily checklist is extensive, both Fogal and his regulars are happy with progress being made.

“The first group of guests we had today showed up at 9 a.m. with towels and they sat in the rain on their beach towels and had a great time,” Fogal said. “We were so happy to see them cause they were our first customers in two months.”

“We love the Airport Diner,” Tami Houston said. “And I think it’s past time to open things up and let adults be adults and make our own decisions.”

Fogal said he hopes the weather will bring out more customers. Their space allows for 48 guests to dine at one time.