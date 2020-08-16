Restaurants prepare to extend outdoor seating into cooler seasons

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — With COVID-19 restricting indoor dining capacity in Massachusetts some restaurants utilizing outdoor dining are planning ahead for the cooler seasons.

Ralph Santaniello of the Federal Restaurant Group said the colder months, especially the holiday season, are crucial for their restaurants.

“We are going to do everything we can to make them as comfortable as possible,” said Santaniello. “It’s crucial to maximize the seating at that time of year, especially when we are not going to probably have the ability to do the type of catering, banquets, and functions that we are normally used to doing.”

Massachusetts restaurants are allowed to operate indoors but since spacing is limited with tables six feet apart and no access to bar seating, outdoor dining has been crucial for businesses.

Guidelines are still uncertain in the upcoming months and some people still do not feel comfortable going to a restaurant indoors or outdoors.

“My youngest son is high risk,” said Jessica Perry of Chicopee. “We just started utilizing takeout.”

Among the options to keep their patrons comfortable, The Federal Restaurant Group’s plan to extend outdoor dining into the colder season includes outdoor patio heaters.