SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is opening day for Restaurant Revitalization funds provided through the Small Business Administration.

Congressman Richard Neal will be in Springfield to highlight how this new program can help local businesses. Congressman Neal will speak Monday afternoon with SBA of Massachusetts District Director Robert Nelson, and Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed.

22News will be at the event and can be watched live on WWLP.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.

This funding was made possible through the passage of the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law on March 11.

On March 11, President Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The plan provided economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per person and $1,400 for each of their qualifying dependents claimed on their tax return.

This program provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Program details

The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

Who can apply

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

When to apply

Registration for the SBA application portal is now open. Applications will open on Monday, May 3, 2021, at noon ET.

Allowable use of funds

Funds may be used for specific expenses including:

Business payroll costs (including sick leave)

Payments on any business mortgage obligation

Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)

Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)

Business utility payments

Business maintenance expenses

Construction of outdoor seating

Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)

Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)

Covered supplier costs

Business operating expenses

Massachusetts families and communities have started to receive resources including vaccine rollout, direct financial assistance to individuals and families, money for school districts to assist school reopening, and funding support for small businesses. The new plan will also address food insecurity with increases to the hunger prevention programs SNAP and WIC.

Massachusetts can expect to receive: