Restrictions at beaches in New England

(WWLP) – Going to the beach during a pandemic isn’t as easy as it used to be, there are some restrictions state beaches have now.
It’s going to be hot this weekend, if you’re trying to escape the heat and head to the beach there are some restrictions you should be aware of.
Before you head to the beach, call ahead of time or check their social media feeds that are often updated with when they reach capacity so you don’t drive there and have no place to go.
7 Day Forecast
Massachusetts
If you’re going to a Massachusetts state beach like Chicopee Memorial State Park, Hampton Ponds, Tolland State Forest or South Cape Beach… parking capacity restrictions will be determined by the beach manager in order to facilitate social distancing. You must keep 12 feet between groups of people and the hours are generally sunrise to sunset for most beaches.
- Boston Harbor Islands
- Castle Island, Pleasure Bay, M Street Beach and Carson Beach
- Constitution Beach Park
- Demarest Lloyd State Park
- Fort Phoenix State Reservation
- Horseneck Beach State Reservation
- Lynn Shore & Nahant Beach Reservation
- Nantasket Beach Reservation
- Revere Beach Reservation
- Salisbury Beach State Reservation
- Savin Hill and Malibu Beach
- Scusset Beach State Reservation
- South Cape Beach State Park
- Tenean Beach
- Winthrop Shore Reservation
Connecticut
During the 2020 summer season only coastal state park beaches will be open. Inland swimming areas are closed. There is a parking capacity of 50% of full. You must keep 15 feet from other groups. Hours are 8:00 a.m. – Sunset.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island state beaches: parking capacity 25-75% of normal. 25% for Misquamicut and Scarborough state beaches, but 75% for all other state beaches. You must keep 6 feet distance between groups with hours generally from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Charlestown Breachway
- East Beach
- East Matunuck State Beach
- Misquamicut State Beach**
- Salty Brine State Beach
- Scarborough North & South State Beaches**
- Roger W. Wheeler State Beach
**As of July 17, parking capacity has been further reduced to 25%.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire state beaches: parking capacity 50% of normal. You must keep 6 feet distance between groups.
Maine
All out-of-state travelers coming into Maine is mandated to complete a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. The State will allow adults who have a negative COVID-19 PCR test collected no more than 72 hours before arriving in Maine to forgo the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Maine.
- Biddeford & Saco
- Kennebunk & Kennebunkport
- Kittery
- Ogunquit
- Old Orchard Beach
- Sanford
- Waterboro & Lake Arrowhead
- Wells
- York