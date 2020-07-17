Restrictions at beaches in New England

22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin lists the restrictions at several state beaches in New England

(WWLP) – Going to the beach during a pandemic isn’t as easy as it used to be, there are some restrictions state beaches have now.

It’s going to be hot this weekend, if you’re trying to escape the heat and head to the beach there are some restrictions you should be aware of.

Before you head to the beach, call ahead of time or check their social media feeds that are often updated with when they reach capacity so you don’t drive there and have no place to go.

Massachusetts

If you’re going to a Massachusetts state beach like Chicopee Memorial State Park, Hampton Ponds, Tolland State Forest or South Cape Beach… parking capacity restrictions will be determined by the beach manager in order to facilitate social distancing. You must keep 12 feet between groups of people and the hours are generally sunrise to sunset for most beaches.

Connecticut

During the 2020 summer season only coastal state park beaches will be open. Inland swimming areas are closed. There is a parking capacity of 50% of full. You must keep 15 feet from other groups. Hours are 8:00 a.m. – Sunset.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island state beaches: parking capacity 25-75% of normal. 25% for Misquamicut and Scarborough state beaches, but 75% for all other state beaches. You must keep 6 feet distance between groups with hours generally from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

**As of July 17, parking capacity has been further reduced to 25%.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire state beaches: parking capacity 50% of normal. You must keep 6 feet distance between groups.

Maine

All out-of-state travelers coming into Maine is mandated to complete a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. The State will allow adults who have a negative COVID-19 PCR test collected no more than 72 hours before arriving in Maine to forgo the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Maine.