Restrictions to loosen starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big Game usually brings big crowds at bars, but with capacity limits, some bar stools had to be empty.

That will change Monday.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield was filled, with no capacity limits then. Everyone was able to gather around.

Sunday night, it was just up to 25 percent of the capacity, but starting Monday it will expand to 40 percent.

“Super Bowl Sunday is kind of coveted by a server. You know we look forward to it. It’s a big money day,” said Megan Fenn, a server at Christopher’s.

Plexiglass dividers at the bar and the booths while people cheered on Tom Brady in another jersey. A lot has changed in the last year.

“A lot of businesses have closed and we’re fortunate that we have our regulars and we’ve done as well as we have,” Fenn told 22News.

One offering that has really helped with sales during the big game is takeout options.

“As a tavern we’ve been able to do a lot of business even if we’re not able to be at the capacity we’re allotted,” Fenn said.

Fenn also told 22News that hundreds of wings were ordered for the big game, and while they went out in to-go boxes, Monday will be a new day with new rules.

Restaurants, retail stores, and hair and nail salons will be going from a 25 percent capacity limit to 40 percent. Megan hopes it will make more people feel comfortable having that seat at the bar.

“When the restrictions change, it’s exciting. So a lot of people are coming out. They’re a little nervous so they pick a place that’s close to home that they’re familiar with,” Megan told 22News.

There will still be limits on gatherings and that travel advisory will also remain in effect.

