Rise in COVID-19 patients at local hospital

SPRUNGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center which was down to zero COVID-19 patients at one point, has reversed course and now has in-patient numbers that were seen when this very pandemic started.

Massachusetts reported 1,761 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, and 23 more deaths. Many of the new patients are ending up in the care of local hospitals, like Mercy Medical Center.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose acknowledged the rise in COVID-19 patients, but said they have a strong handle on it.

“We are now seeing the number of infections similar to where we were back in April. Unfortunately we have taken some steps back, and it hasn’t been this way in four or five months.”

Dr. Roose said they’ve seen success in treating patients with the antiviral drug, Remdesivir early on in their hospitalization and as well as convalescent plasma in certain cases. They are also using new techniques for supplying oxygen to patients, that will improve the likelihood of recovery.

Dr. Roose also said COVID-free patients never have to worry about coming into contact with infected patients, and they have sufficient capacity and staff for a surge in cases.