BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that renewing expiring motor vehicle inspection stickers, passenger plate registrations, professional credentials, and driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, including commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits, will be extended.

According to MassDOT, the RMV previously announced extensions for most credentials, passenger plate registrations, and inspection stickers expired or expiring in March, April, and May, but Tuesday’s extension will be added to those credentials and to some credentials expiring in June, July, and August.

These extensions are to prevent individuals from having to visit an RMV center or any of its facilities to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new changes to expiration extensions will be in effect as follows: