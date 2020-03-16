1  of  2
RMV to extend renewal time of certain credentials due to coronavirus concerns

(WWLP) – Starting Monday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles will extend the renewal timeline of certain credentials to reduce the need for customers to visit an RMV service center to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Baker-Polito Administration, a 60-day extension is being implemented to the current expiration date for Class D, Class DMs, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits.

All residents with expired/expiring credentials physically dates between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, will continue to have an active status until 60 days after the expiration date.

The extension does NOT apply to the following:

  • Vehicle registrations. Most vehicle registrations can be renewed here
  • Customers with Commercial Driver’s licenses or those whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit

The RMV recommends customers who are eligible for the extension to wait and visit an RMV Service Center or AAA office to renew until after the State of Emergency has been lifted.

