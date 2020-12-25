Ronald McDonald House: A home away from home for families on Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House is the home away from home for parents of children being treated at Baystate Medical Center’s children’s hospital and the Shriner’s hospital for children.

Like all things, this year is different because of COVID-19 but the Ronald McDonald House is still carrying on their mission. The house is typically bustling with 20 families at a time but because of this year’s travel restrictions and safety guidelines, less than a handful are staying in the house.

Unfortunately for some, holidays are spent in the hospital, so the Ronald McDonald House needs to make sure families are kept together when they can’t be in their own home.

“Some families are an hour, two hours away and to just have that opportunity to be close to your child. No child should be alone during a medical crisis,” said Executive Director Michelle D’Amour.

COVID-19 hasn’t really changed the day to day at the Ronald McDonald House but it has changed fundraising, the house’s life line. Every holiday season, “Lights of Love” is held which brings in donations but more importantly love and magic for those at the house. This year, though, it couldn’t happen like it usually does.

While the Ronald McDonald house has been forced to change a number of their big events, one thing remains the same. Families are staying in a winter wonderland.

“It’s still very festive for families to remind them that this may be a hard time for them but we are still here to celebrate the holidays and give them that hope and joy during their time of need,” said D’Amour.

Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House has been able to keep families together during hospital stays for three decades. The organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary in just a few weeks.