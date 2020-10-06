Rotary Club ‘Million Masks Challenge Tour’ sees massive volunteer effort

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The donation is part of the rotary’s “Million Masks Challenge Tour.” Which is meant to challenge businesses and other Rotarians across America to support the local clubs’ efforts.

A truck was filled with 800,000 masks which has made stops at each New England state.

On Monday 48,000 masks were given community organization, first responders, and essential workers right here in our area.

Former Rotary district Governor, Jack Solomon told 22News that the volunteer effort was impressive to behold.

“It’s a good example of individuals who can’t really do it, but when you get together in a Rotarian environment and all work together and accomplish these amazing things,” said Solomon.

In addition to the 800,000 masks donated, an additional 200,000 were distributed across Massachusetts in the spring.

All of them were donated by Ted Rossi, an Easthampton Rotarian, and the Rossi Family Foundation.