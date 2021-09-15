Sarno advocates for additional hazard pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno announced in a statement Tuesday his belief that Springfield Public School Nurses and Tradesman receive additional hazard pay due to their actions throughout the ongoing pandemic.

Sarno in that statement said: “simply put, it is the right thing to do, coming from my City side funds. When I put out the call for assistance on our city side operations to help our Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and our Building and Facility Division to coordinate a comprehensive response and action plan to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our dedicated School Nurses and Tradesman answered the call. Our school nurses assisted HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and her team with contact tracing, testing and vaccinations at the height of pandemic. Our Tradesman responded by helping to stand up the state-of-the-art medical triage testing and quarantine tenting facilities on Worthington Street across from Friends of the Homeless to protect our most vulnerable homeless population. They also helped to retrofit all of our municipal and school buildings. They truly answered the call for help. They did not hesitate to assist and were on the frontlines in any capacity they could help out with, truly going above and beyond. We will continue to review all of our brave and dedicated city employees who have gone above and beyond and will remain consistent in our approach.”

Sarno continues to say he plans to recommend hazard pay for these employees.