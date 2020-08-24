WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide weekly Springfield COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

Sarno will be joined by the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of August 19, Springfield has a total of 3,175 positive cases of COVID-19 and is at moderate risk ont he COVID-19 map.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarno has been holding these meetings since the beginning of the public health emergency and will continue to hold them until further notice.

State public health officials reported Saturday there are 109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,850.