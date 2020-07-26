Scarce passengers and new travel advisories see fewer locals at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Airports around the country are looking pretty quiet these days.

Fewer passengers and new travel advisories are having a significant impact at Bradley International Airport.

Kevin Dillon the Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director told 22News that the airline routes could see long term lack of flyers.

“This travel advisory could have long term implications on the airline routes we’re able to keep and the airline routes we’re able to attract in the future,” said Dillon.

From the start of the pandemic, the number of travelers at Bradley International Airport plummeted in April passengers were down 98 percent. In June they were back up to 75 percent but due to the new Connecticut travel restrictions that number down to the eighties.

Dillon added, “We rely on the revenue that we generate from airlines, from passengers parking at the airport, passengers utilizing concessions at the airport so there’s a drop in the total amount of revenue that’s coming into Bradley.”

Due to the reduced amount of passengers, airlines are pulling flights from smaller airports and putting them in parts of the country with a higher demand. There are 31 high-risk states on Connecticut’s travel advisory and Dillon expects more to be added.

On top of the travel advisory, anyone coming into Connecticut now has to fill out a travel health form which indicates your plan to quarantine for 14 days or submit a negative COVID-19 test that you’ve taken in the past 72 hours to the commissioner of public health.

Holly Hartley’s family from Connecticut came prepared for the restrictions.

Hartley told 22News, “We went for our testing down in South Carolina on Friday morning. We all tested negative. So we have all our results back so when we will out our form here in Connecticut we’ll just submit our negative results and we’re free to go.”

Bradley Airport is hoping Connecticut governor Ned Lamont will allow passengers to take COVID-19 tests at the airport so they can potentially not have to quarantine for so long after they land.