SCHEDULE: COVID-19 vaccine bus clinic in Massachusetts

BOSTON (Mass.gov) –The Baker-Polito Administration announced additional vaccination opportunities for Massachusetts residents via, the Vax Bus, a rolling mobile vaccination unit that will increase access to the vaccines across the state.

Two buses will provide local community-based vaccination clinics as they travel across the state beginning Saturday, June 26th through July 15th. Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in vaccination rates with over 81 percent of adults having received at least one dose and over 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated.

Yankee Line, a partner in the Commonwealth’s vaccination effort, will hold mobile clinics in 23 municipalities across Massachusetts as part of the Vax Bus Tour. The municipalities include those that are part of the Vaccine Equity Initiative and those with lower-than-average vaccination rates. The municipalities chose the clinic locations in central and easy to access locations to reach individuals that may have trouble getting vaccinated in a traditional setting. Municipalities are a key partner in the Vax Bus Tour, and will assist with outreach, and coordination with local community-based organizations and industry groups to increase awareness about the clinics. The two buses will spend one to two days in each municipality, and host one to three clinics per day. The buses will also display information on the “Trust the Facts, Get the Vax” public awareness campaign and the VaxMillions Giveaway.

From June 26th to July 15th, the Vax Bus will make stops at locations in Amherst, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Chicopee, Dartmouth, Fall River, Fitchburg, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Middleborough, New Bedford, Pittsfield, Provincetown, Revere, Springfield, Taunton, West Springfield, Westfield, and Worcester.

All eligible residents who are vaccinated on the Vax Bus Tour, will also be entered into a Giveaway for select TD Garden Concert Tickets:

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

The Weeknd

Kiss 108 Jingle Ball

Vaccinations will take place onboard the ADA-accessible bus. Purple Shield will provide medical staff. The public can walk-up without an appointment. The Vax Bus will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the single-dose J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up. Additional information is available at mass.gov/VaxBus.

A second round of vaccinations onboard the Vax Bus will take place July 17th to August 5th at the same locations. The full schedule for the Vax Bus can be found by visiting mass.gov/VaxBus. Additional stops will be added on a rolling basis.

The Vax Bus Tour is the newest initiative in mobile vaccination the Administration has launched over the past several months to reach more populations, meet residents where they are, and reduce barriers to vaccination. To date, 72,000 doses have been administered across 850mobile vaccination clinics including the Vax Express, Market Basket clinics, School-based clinics, community-based clinics with centers of worship, community-based organizations, and cultural groups all hosting events. Additionally, last month the Administration launched the Mobile on-site vaccination clinic program for community organizations, priority populations and other groups. 22 clinics have been held through this program and 1,882 doses have been administered.