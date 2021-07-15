SCHEDULE: COVID-19 vaccine bus coming to 7 western Massachusetts locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state mobile vaccine bus will make stops in western Massachusetts from Saturday to Tuesday for residents still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 years or older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up. The vaccine is free, no ID or insurance is required, and no appointment is needed.

The VaxBus is scheduled to make stops at the following locations in western Massachusetts:

Pittsfield – Saturday, July 17 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dower Square, 253 Wahconah St. 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. A-Mart, 524 North St.



Westfield – Saturday, July 17 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Westfield City Hall, 59 Court St.



Amherst – Sunday, July 18 9-11 a.m. ReNew Apartment Complex, 42 Southpoint Drive Noon-2 p.m. Colonial Village Apartments, 81 Belchertown Road 4-6 p.m. ReNew Apartment Complex, 42 Southpoint Drive



Holyoke – Sunday, July 18 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Springdale Park, 844 Main St. 3-6 p.m. Lady of Guadalupe Church, 435 Maple St.



Chicopee – Monday, July 19 10 a.m. – 1p.m. Lucy Wisniowski Memorial Park, 32 Chestnut St. 2-5 p.m. J. Poleps Distribution, 705 Meadow St.



Springfield – Monday, July 19 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ray Jordan Center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave.



West Springfield – Tuesday, July 20 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alice Corson Park, 373 Main St.



Additional locations in Massachusetts can be found on Mass.gov/vaxbus. The mobile vaccine bus will offer the second doses from July 17 through August 6.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for everyone age 12 and older, we talked with one MA pediatrician about why everyone who’s eligible should get the vaccine. #TrustTheFacts #GetTheVax pic.twitter.com/OwNe1dJTB5 — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) July 12, 2021

Residents vaccinated on the VaxBus can enter to win tickets upcoming concerts at TD Garden.

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

The Weeknd

Kiss 108 Jingle Bell

As of Wednesday, 4,284,156 million residents have been fully vaccinated.