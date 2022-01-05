Schools, businesses seeing more people out sick due to COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not your imagination with more people testing positive for COVID-19, more people are out sick.

Boston Public schools had 1,200 people called out Tuesday and about as many Wednesday, according to our NBC affiliate in Boston. With teachers leaving education across the country, it’s putting districts at risk.

Westfield Public Schools said last week that with staffing shortages, they may have to take an emergency closure day, especially as COVID-19 cases rise, but this is also affecting small businesses. 22News spoke with the owner of Akame Glass in Northampton with how he’s seeing the impacts firsthand.

Chris Hubbard told 22News, “It seems like everyone is getting COVID-19. Even vaccinated people, so my employees are all vaccinated but one of my main guys just got COVID-19. It means I’m really backed up (laughs). So yeah without him it’s difficult.”

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even minor, health experts do say you should get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.