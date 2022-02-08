Schools possibility to lift mask mandates as COVID cases drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools in the Commonwealth could lift their mask mandates by the end of the month as COVID-19 cases continue to drop. 22News learned when Massachusetts could lift the restriction.

Several states across the country are set to lift there mask mandates in schools in an attempt to return to some kind of normalcy. But some are still hesitant and say it’s still too early.

Governors across the country are announcing plans to lift the mask requirement in schools as COVID-19 cases go back down. A statewide K-12 school mask mandate is in effect through the end of this month in Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker hinting that it may not be too long before masks are no longer needed in the classroom.

“It’s anticipated that in the not too distant future the commissioner will have more to say about that which by the way will be pretty consistent with what the other states are putting out there,” said Governor Baker.



Connecticut governor Ned Lamont said he will end the statewide mask mandate in schools and childcare centers on February 28. The decision will be up to individual school districts. Gov. Lamont said falling COVID-19 rates in the state and the availability of vaccines contributed to his decision.

“We know that respiratory viruses transmit and if community decides that they want to keep it in place, that’s up to them,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Health Commissioner.

“Personally I think they should be wearing them just a little bit longer.” Debroah Kolak works at Benjamin Phelps Elementary School in Agawam. She said she doesn’t think it’s time to lift the mandate just yet. “I would say finish out at least this year with the kids in school so they can stay in school. The kids have their masks on. Sometimes you have to tell them to pull it up over their nose but they are all cooperative.”

Along with Connecticut and Massachusetts, New Jersey plans to lift its mask mandate March 7th and Delaware by March 31.