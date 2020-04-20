Second Chance receives endless amount of support during pandemic

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance veterinarian hospitals throughout the area have been receiving numerous amounts of support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the pet hospital has received handmade masks, sweets, thank you notes all over social media and a donor who offered to match up to $10,000 in donations. The donations will go toward an emergency fund that has already reach over $4,600 toward the goal.

During the early stages of the crisis, Dr. Park, an employee at Second Chance, shared a tutorial of how to create handmade masks with volunteers who started to drop off their creations at the North Brookfield Hospital. Another kind act included Heather Trombly, owner of a business that sells custom pet accessories. Trombly regularly donates 10 percent of her sales to Second Chance. Not only has she continued, but she also started making masks to help protect hospital staff.

(Photo: Second Chance)

(Photo: Second Chance)

“I’m teaching my two young children to give. I’m teaching them that kindness comes first. That helping others in their time of need is essential,” Trombly said. “I’ve loved animals since I was a little girl and my children love animals too. I just think what all of they do at Second Chance is amazing and this is my way of saying thank you.”

Enough mask donations were made to allow Second Chance to donate their own supply of disposable masks to local hospitals for frontline workers.

Due to health precautions, Second Chance has begun retrieving pets from parking lots and sidewalks for appointments while their owners attend exams virtually. Unexpectedly, more acts of kindness were spread! North Brookfield hospital staff were given cookies and along with a note of support from an owner of a dog named Missy. At the Springfield hospital, many people have been calling nonstop to show their support and thanks for helping their pets.

Cookie gift basket from Missy (Photo: Second Chance)

Missy’s Thank you Note (Photo: Second Chance)

The Second Chance facility in Worcester began to receive homemade masks and even a Dunkin’ giftcard tucked inside a patient’s carrier along with a thank you note.

“From the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, we began preparing contingencies to continue to be here for the pets that need help right now. I am touched by all the messages we’ve received on social media and email. So many people are trying to find ways to help others as their own lives have been upended by the pandemic. They inspire us and help renew our weary staff.” CEO Sheryl Blancato

Interested in donating to Second Chance? Click here.