SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the uptick in COVID cases in our area, many people are looking to get that added protection from a second booster shot.

However as of now the CDC and local health officials only recommend this shot for those 50 and older or with one or more risk factors. Individuals who are eligible to get this second booster must make sure it has been at least four months since the first booster was administered. And when’s a good time to roll up your sleeve?

“The good time is now, especially since the cases are going up…. or it really depends on the community you live in and of course any high risk situation… if you are travelling or going to a place where there is a high risk of transmission, I think you should get the shot if you are eligible for the booster shot,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Paez said those who are not eligible should not seek out the shot, as it would not add much value to your overall risk.

After speaking with Dr. Paez, 22News went to Forest Park to see what other people felt about getting a second booster shot. Some of the people we spoke to were not thrilled.

“So many people including last week and the week before who have been boosted and they’re getting it, they’re getting back. It’s not for me, I don’t think it works,” said Tim Fenton of East Longmeadow.

Dr. Paez stated that a recent study out of Israel that examined the effectiveness of this second booster and found that it peaks about one month after the shot was administered.