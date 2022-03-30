SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Massachusetts residents will soon be able to schedule a second booster shot after its FDA approval earlier this week.

About 50 percent of people in the country have received their first booster, now with a second soon to be available there’s a concern many more won’t get it. A second COVID-19 booster shot is now recommended as vaccine demand remains low across the Commonwealth.

The shot is for those 50 years and older or for those who are immunocompromised. Infectious disease physician Dr. Armando Paez at Baystate Medical Center told 22News, this second booster is necessary for those with underlying conditions.

“There’s evidence that it may really prevent hospitalization and death for those at risk of dying from this infection.” Dr. Armando Paez at Baystate Medical Center

About a third of people ages 50 to 65 have significant underlying conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID. Health experts fear they may have a hard time persuading people to get a second booster as Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Countries around the world are starting to see a rise in cases.

Although Dr. Paez believes we could see another surge he doesn’t expect it to be as severe as previous waves. The surge may not be a real surge. There may be an increased number of cases. As Dr. Fauci has mentioned, based on the available data, they don’t expect a big surge. There may be an increased amount of cases but not a big surge.

Eligibility includes:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after getting a first booster

Individuals 18 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Moderna booster at least 4 months after first booster

Individuals 12 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Pfizer booster at least 4 months after the first booster.

Additionally, according to CDC, individuals 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a vaccine location near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line 2-1-1.

“Vaccines including boosters are the most effective and widely available tool we have to prevent COVID infection, severe disease, and death,’’ said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of DPH’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences. “It is important that everyone stay up to date on their vaccines. If residents have questions about whether they are eligible to get an additional booster dose, DPH encourages you to talk with your doctor.”