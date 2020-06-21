Step 2 of Phase 2 reopening in Massachusetts to begin Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Step Two of Phase Two of the reopening plan in Massachusetts will begin Monday.

Eligible businesses that can begin the reopening process includes close contact personal services, nail and skin care, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, and even personal training.

There are still restrictions put in place to ensure the safety of employees and customers such as retail dressing rooms only being used by appointment and work offices can only operate at 50-percent capacity.

Governor Charlie Baker said in his press conference that progress is showing but safety efforts still need to be prioritized.

I know it can’t happen fast enough but people in Massachusetts are proving that we can reopen and continue to bring the fight to the virus when we all do our part. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Businesses were given guidelines by the state to have time to prepare for Phase 2’s second step. Before businesses can operate again they must meet all safety measures including a pandemic control plan and certification.

Based on data, Governor Baker plans to slate Phase 3 for early July.