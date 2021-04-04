Second year celebrating Easter during COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christians in western Massachusetts and throughout the world spent Sunday celebrating the Easter holiday.

The holiday makes the end of the holy week and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death and burial.

“Jesus came to conquer sin and death, to take on all the forces of hate. And show that love always wins. That life always conquers death,” Diocese of Springfield Bishop William Byrne said,

This year, it’s the second Easter during the COVID-19 pandemic and for many, the first time celebrating the day in person with others in over a year.

In Springfield, some parishioners were looking forward to attending morning mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral.

22News spoke with Diana Nurse from Springfield who said that Easter reminds her to always keep the faith.

“I have been Catholic from birth. You know if you are stress, you go to church. You say your prayers. Church mean a whole lot to me. It’s a big part of my life,” Nurse said.

COVID-19 protocols meant that Easter celebrations still looked a little different this year. Places of worship can only have 50 percent capacity, strict social distancing is in place and people still have the option to watch services from home.

“God doesn’t need church to find you. So open your hearts and open your minds to his presence. Allow your Easter experience to happen in your own private way,” Bishop William Byrne said.