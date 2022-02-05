Select Shop & Shop stores provide free N95 masks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Select Stop & Shop Stores across the state handed out free N95 masks on Saturday hoping to stop the spread of the virus.

Masks were handed out on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of three N95 masks per person.

“There’s a lot of people out there that we don’t realize they don’t have access to masks,” said Jason Andras of Holyoke.

With COVID-19 variants impacting the health of people in the Commonwealth Stop and Shop distributed N95 masks. Experts encourage the usage of high filtration masks which offer better protections and help reduce the spread.

These masks came from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million masks on hand.

“These little cloth masks I think they do okay they do their part. The n95 masks I know are a better mask. if you really want to do your part put the better mask on,” added Jason Andras of Holyoke.

What makes N95 masks better? According to experts surgical masks reduce the risk of COVID-19

by 66 percent in comparison to someone not wearing one at all. And N95 masks reduce the risk by about 83 percent.

“It’s hard to find masks at different stores and you want good quality masks so it’s nice that they are giving them out for free,” said Ricky Ribera of Holyoke.

The CDC encourages the usage of high filtration masks like N95’s, but these masks sometimes have a higher price tag than the standard masks that are readily available. A pack of 50 N95 masks can be 30 dollars or more.

“If you want us to protect ourselves…You should have it to where its either like freely or low of cost,” said Lydia Visquez of Holyoke who wishes these masks were more readily available to all communities.

Masks will also be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country like at Walgreens and CVS.

