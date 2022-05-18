SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield State Senator Adam Gomez recently came home from the hospital with COVID-19. He talked to 22News about his experience.

Senator Gomez, who is vaccinated, learned about two weeks ago he was positive for COVID-19. He said he was feeling awful, with flu-like symptoms. Because Senator Gomez has pre-existing conditions he was concerned about, he went to the emergency room at Baystate Medical Center. He was admitted there for five days where they monitored him closely and gave him fluids.

He said the experience underscored the importance of adhering to medical guidelines during this ongoing pandemic, “We know that it’s getting hot out, we have to maintain washing our hands, and when we are in public spaces, I think you know, we have to continue masking and making sure we are protecting ourselves, especially those with pre-existing conditions.”

Gomez added he could have gotten COVID-19 anywhere and his experience is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over yet. Gomez finally got his first clear test Tuesday and looks forward to taking on light duties as he recuperates.