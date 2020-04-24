Senator Lesser interviews Baystate’s Dr. Keroack on COVID-19 during Facebook LIVE

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser held a Facebook LIVE question and answer event on Friday in an effort to keep residents updated on the COVID-19 crisis in our region. Dr. Mark Keroack, President & CEO of Baystate Health was Lesser’s guest.

The topics of discussion included the current numbers of cases being handled at the hospital to how our lives may change after the pandemic.

Keroack reported that across the Baystate Health System, there are about 137 patients being treated for COVID-19, with 120 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He said that they currently have 350 non-COVID patients in their care.

He also said they are concerned about people who are waiting too long to seek medical treatment for non-COVID related illnesses, out of fear they may contract the virus at the hospital. The Emergency Department is seeing a spike in patients who are in danger because of waiting. He assures the public that COVID-19 patients are secluded from the general population and Emergency Department, and they should not wait if they are experiencing a life threatening health emergency.

Dr. Keroack provided information about COVID-19 testing and treatment. He advised that if someone feels ill or is showing symptoms, they should first contact their primary doctor or go to a clinic to discuss their symptoms. If someone is having trouble breathing, they should seek medical help immediately.

Viewers also posed questions. People expressed their interest in access to testing. Keroack said they are currently using the RNA swab, and are processing 400 tests a day at the Holyoke laboratory. Baystate Health is offering 5 testing sites:

298 Carew Street, Springfield

164 High St, Greenfield (Baystate Franklin Medical Center)

57 Union Street, Westfield

85 South St, Ware (Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center)

140 High Street, Springfield

They are open from 8am-4pm Monday through Friday. In order to be tested, patients must contact their primary care provider or urgent care for a referral, and make an appointment to be tested. Baystate Medical Practices (BMP) patients, can call 413-795-TEST to make an appointment. If you are not a BMP patient, your provider will set up an appointment for you.

There is a new blood test for coronavirus antibodies that they are working on getting. This test can tell if someone has ever been infected and if they have built immunity to the virus, which can be found in people who have no symptoms, or have already recovered from COVID-19.

Another question: What will our new normal look like?

According to Dr. Keroack, every human pandemic throughout history has altered how we live. He believes that slow steps is key to reopening society. Should cases increase, we can go back and determine which steps are most effective.

Keroack believes that the best outcome for defeating COVID-19 is the creation of a vaccine, but that may take many months. Another alternative to a vaccine is the ability to provide an effective treatment that will help alleviate the symptoms for persons who become ill. While social distancing helps, many people are still susceptible and removing social distancing may cause another wave of the virus to occur.

To watch the entire interview, you can go to Senator Eric Lesser’s Facebook page.