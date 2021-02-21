Sense of positivity as more receive COVID-19 vaccine in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The falling numbers of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care have not gone unnoticed and neither has the fast-evolving strategy for inoculating those needing protection the most.

If you’re like Michael Towsley of West Springfield, you’re feeling optimistic about the situation.

“I think we’re doing really great. There seems to be a renewed optimism, with shots going into people’s arms. People getting the vaccine, the rates going down. I think people are hopeful and they’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Towsley said.

When you’re on the front lines, like West Springfield’s chief of operations, Carly Damossi, you’re sensitive to notice shifting trends, like unmistakable evidence that the Pandemic response is accelerating in a positive direction.

“It’s nice to see the numbers changing, we need something to look forward to, so looking forward going back to school, getting out into the community, outdoor activities, we’ve tried our best on the local side,” Domassi told 22News.

And it’s becoming a contagious kind of optimism, hopeful signs passed on from one person to the next.

As she waited to be tested for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, Nancy Santinello has also been affected by the shifting sentiments.

“I’m feeling pretty hopeful, you know, you’ve got to stay positive, hopefully not that it’s going to be over, but hopefully we’re back to somewhat normal soon,” Santinello said.

Hopefully, in the days ahead there will be further developments in Massachusetts and across America to build on Michael Towsley’s observation that we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.