Several businesses looking to hire during coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts to lose their jobs and file for unemployment.

More than three million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982. However, there are employment opportunities available.

Governor Baker asking that everyone who files unemployment to look up their employer’s name, which can be found on your W-2 form.

Stop & Shop is one of several businesses looking to hiring thousands of employees.

Michael Cusson of Springfield told 22News it’s a good opportunity but people should take caution, “People are going to take jobs because they’re out there and they need the money. So they won’t be concerned about their well being and everything.”

WalMart and CVS are businesses that are hiring as well.

According to economists, 14 million workers will lose their jobs by the summer, as a result of this pandemic.