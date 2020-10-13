Several Chicopee Comp. students in quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at Chicopee Comprehensive High School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed with 22News Friday.

According to the Chicopee Public Schools, the staff member who tested positive was in the building on Thursday, October 8 and has been home ever since.

The school has been working with the Chicopee Health Department and has completed the contract tracing to identify about 20 students who have been instructed to quarantine.

The school is taking the necessary steps to complete extensive cleaning of the area and is implementing safety precautions to keep everyone safe and prevent this from spreading further.

The school is reminding students and staff members to wear a mask, maintain social distance, stay home if you’re sick, and continue to wash your hands.