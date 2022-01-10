Several COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday due to cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the frigid temperatures expected Tuesday, several COVID-19 testing sites announced they will be closed.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s 7:00 a.m. temperatures will be zero and the low single digits. Despite plenty of sun, we are not going to warm up much on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low teens. The breeze on Tuesday will be light in the valley; but it won’t take much wind to make the air feel like it is close to zero.

Holyoke: HCC Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site closed

Easthampton: Millside Park COVID-19 testing site closed

More than 27 closings have also been reported by local schools and community centers as of Monday night. You can view them on the 22New closings page.